PART-TIME PRODUCTION ASSISTANT
The Production Assistant will control and monitor either the camera in the studio or the audio board in the control room during Morning newscasts and other productions. The Production Assistant will monitor and adjust the camera/audio levels for a high quality newscast. The Production Assistant will execute commands before, during, and after the newscast from the Newscast Director. The Production Assistant will perform other duties as assigned.
- Be able to work independently at high standards under deadline pressure
- Have good leadership and communication skills
- Work well with co-workers
- Have a flexible schedule and be willing to fill-in when called upon
If Interested please contact Chace Ambrose cambrose@deltanews.tv or come by the stations at 837 Washington Ave Greenville, MS 38701
