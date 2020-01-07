The Delta News, Full-time MMJ
Greenwood - Greenville Market
The Reporter/MMJ presents daily news content for a multi-layered platform, which includes on-air, web site and social media. The ideal candidate demonstrates solid news judgment and storytelling abilities, with a passion for delivering original, imaginative content every day. A successful MMJ candidate will write, shoot, edit and present compelling content both on-air and online.
GENERAL RESPONSIBILITIES
- Demonstrate exemplary verbal and written communication skills
- Have exceptional news judgment and writing skills
- Be able to work independently at high standards under deadline pressure
- Have good leadership and communication skills
- Work will with co-workers
- Generate story ideas daily
- Have a flexible schedule and be willing to fill in when called upon
- Ability to shoot and edit video, write scripts, and effectively communicate live on-air
- Reviews copy and corrects errors in content, grammar and punctuation, following prescribed editorial style and formatting guidelines
- Gathers information about events through research, interviews, experience or attendance at political, news, sports, artistic, social or other functions
- Receives assignments and evaluates leads and tips to develop story ideas
All interesting applicants should send cover letter with resume to
Jean Turnbough at 837 Washington Ave, Greenville, MS 38701
Or email jturnbough@deltanews.tv
CALA Broadcast, LLC is an equal Opportunity Employer
