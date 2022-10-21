Employment Now Hiring

Imagicomm Greenwood / Delta News

Greenwood - Greenville Market

Has an opening for a Sales/Marketing position. Its opportunity to help local business grow through Broadcast and Digital Marketing.

Qualifications

· Self-Motivated

· Organized

· Excellent verbal and written skills

· Proficient in Word and Outlook

· Sale Experience preferred but not required

· Valid Driver’s License required

All interesting applicants should send cover letter with resume to

Deltanews at 837 Washington Ave, Greenville, MS 38701 Or email bswan@deltanews.tv

Imagicomm Greenwood, LLC is an equal Opportunity Employer

