Cala Broadcast / Delta News has an opening for a Sales/Marketing position. Its an opportunity to help local business grow through Broadcast and Digital Marketing.
Qualifications
- Self-Motivated
- Organized
- Excellent verbal and written skills
- Proficient in Word and Outlook
- Sale Experience preferred but not required
- Valid Driver’s License required
All interesting applicants should send cover letter with resume to
Jean Turnbough at 837 Washington Ave, Greenville, MS 38701
Or email jturnbough@deltanews.tv
CALA Broadcast, LLC is an equal Opportunity Employer
