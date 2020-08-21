Unemployed Mississippians May Receive More Funds

Unemployed Mississippians may be able to receive a little extra help.
Governor Tate Reeves and the Mississippi Department of Employment Security announced that Mississippi will apply for an additional $300 dollars of benefits a week from the Lost Wages Assistance Program. Once Mississippi's application is approved, MDES will implement the program and funds will be available within three to four weeks.
On August 8th, President Trump signed a presidential memorandum making grant funding available to states and territories through the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Federal Emergency Management Agency.
The memorandum enables electing states to offer additional lost wages assistance to eligible unemployed workers receiving unemployment benefits.
If you're a Mississippian who is currently unemployed or partially unemployed due to Covid-19 and are currently receiving a weekly unemployment benefit amount of $100 dollars from some of the following programs, you will be eligible to receive an additional 300 dollars a week in the LWA FEMA programs:
-Unemployment Insurance (UI)
-Unemployment Compensation for Federal Employees (UCFE)
-Unemployment Compensation for Ex-Servicemembers (UCX)
-Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC)
-Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA)
-Extended Benefits (EB)
-Trade Readjustment Allowances (TRA)
-Self-Employment Assistance (SEA)
To learn more about Mississippi unemployment benefits and for additional updates and information about unemployment assistance programs in Mississippi, visit www.mdes.ms.gov.
