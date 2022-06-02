New information from the U.S. Labor Department shows unemployment claims falling to their lowest level since 1969.
So how's that look in The Delta?
Experts say, job gains across the country have slowed, while few workers are losing their jobs... that means the labor market isn't loosening up as much as experts at the federal reserve had hoped.
There were big declines in unemployment claims in Pennsylvania, Kentucky, Georgia and Florida, which offset a jump in California, as well as notable rises in Mississippi and New York.
The most recent numbers from April show a Mississippi unemployment rate of 3.6 % compared to the national jobless rate of 3.3 percent.
In the Delta, Humphreys county has one of the highest jobless rates in the country at more than 8 percent.
Tunica, came in at 5.1, Panola, 4 1/2, Tallahatchie 3.9 and Grenada 3.2
Closer to home, Bolivar County had 4.3 with a clear downward trend, but a slight uptick for April.
Leflore County turned in a jobless rate of 5.1 % again, showing a similar overall trend to Bolivar.
You'll notice a similar pattern in Washington County where unemployment went up to 5.5 Percent.
Leaders in the delta hope recent announcements of new jobs will help flatten this graph and even edge it downward.
In Chicot County a noticeable increase in the unemployment rate in the delta with 7.3 percent, but below January's high of 8.6
Finally, West Carroll Parish, continues showing a drop in unemployment, that's been steady all year. West Carroll down to 4.6 percent.
this all sets the stage for new numbers due out tomorrow...where experts say non farm jobs should show significant growth bringing us to a full year of employment gains above 400-thousand a month.
For detailed information on YOUR area, check out this link:
Federal Reserve Economic Data | FRED | St. Louis Fed (stlouisfed.org)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.