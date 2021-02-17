With a large portion of the U.S. under harsh and extreme weather, much of the region is dealing with the stress of the infrastructure. With demands of heat to stay warm, Meteorologist Karen Williams shows us why in this difficult time we need to conserve.
With the unusually frigid and snowy conditions, many people are doing just about everything to stay warm. With such high demand on the energy infrastructure, most utility companies are forcing users to conserve so that everyone won't suffer.
With so many trying to stay warm, both Atmos and Entergy reminds customers to:
1. Lower their thermostats to 68 degrees.
2. Use energy efficient fans.
3. Delay laundry, dishes and bathing.
4. Don't use the dishwasher.
5. Use cold water.
We had a small rolling blackout on Tuesday evening in Greenville. If we don't conserve, these will be more frequent.
A little bit of discomfort beats a whole lot of pain, with no energy.
This is Meteorologist Karen Williams reporting.
