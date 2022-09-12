ROSEDALE - The former Great River Road State Park was shut down Sunday night by the Mayor of Rosedale. The park no longer falls under the oversight of the State of Mississippi, and the property is now owned by the West Bolivar School District.
Witnesses tell The Delta News the Mississippi State Crime Lab has closed off the former Great River Road State Park as investigators look into a report of possible human bones found inside.
Many in Bolivar County believe this has something to do with the disappearance a couple of years ago, of 21-year-old Ariel Harris of Rosedale.
Talk about her disappearance has increased in the last week, with several calls coming into The Delta News about the case.
The Delta News has learned that Sunday, Rosedale Mayor Aelicia Thomas put a video on Facebook Live informing everyone of the park's closing and the report of possible human bones found there.
The Mayor said, “We received some information that the body of this young lady was buried in the park,” Thomas said. “I immediately turned the information over to our police chief.”
The Delta News has learned Rosedale Police Chief Aaron Malone formed a search task force which included the Bolivar Sheriff's Department, after getting a report of an unusual find at the old park.
Sunday afternoon they found the remains, which will have to undergo DNA testing to confirm whether it's human and whether it belongs to Ms. Harris.
Police say Witnesses last saw Ariel Harris also known as "wankie" Walking with her boyfriend Emmenual Ford on July 1, 2020 about 10:30 p.m. at the Double Quick on Main Street in Rosedale.
Mayor Thomas said the park would reopen as soon as the crime lab finishes its investigation.
Here is an edited version of Mayor Thomas' video in her own words.
"Right now Great River State Park is a crime scene is closed no one outside of law enforcement and emergency personnel will be allowed back out there this family this three years that citizens that's everybody. Okay. We took the information that was given to us and we acted.
So faith in some of the family members and few other people that were part of the search team decided to go back out and start searching again and this time something was discovered. The remains were found, at least thus far. That's what's been determined. Once the remains were found everything stopped like it's supposed to. Okay, so the crime lab was contacted, decide now we need to make sure that we do everything possible that we can to secure the scene to make sure that whatever if any evidence is out there, whatever that evidence may be, we need to make sure that it is not disturbed, that it is not compromised in any way. And the only way to do that is to totally and completely shut that part down for the time being. Let the crime lab come in and do what they are trained to do. So that if there's anything out there whatsoever that can lead us clearly and directly to the individual or individual was involved. We want to make sure we got we do not know and cannot say with any definitive facts whatsoever that this is 'wanky' (AKA Ariel Harris) we don't know. Let me say it again. We cannot say and we do not know definitively that this is wanky. We do not know but we are going to find out".
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.