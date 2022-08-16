GREENWOOD - Greenwood LeFlore hospital remains essentially closed tonight, as it continues moving and transferring patients to other medical facilities due to a sewer line problem.
As we entered the lobby, we found it deserted, with no sign of any people or activity except for a lone receptionist. The emergency room had about 4 or 5 people, including a woman who told us she was there waiting for doctors to discharge her mother. Two security guards, watched over the process, but no nurses could be seen and only a minimum of activity.
At least 4 or 5 people of the portable toilets brought to the hospital Monday, remained outside. we didn't notice anyone using them. A mostly empty parking lot surrounded the hospital. Two people we talked to had arrived to pick up relatives being discharged, but they seemed to know little, if anything, about the sewer line problem.
Mississippi Today didn't have any easier time getting information on patient discharges than we did, saying it remained unclear how many the hospital let go. Though, it did confirm 10 people from the intensive care unit did get transferred to the university of Mississippi medical center in Grenada.
An employee of the hospital told Mississippi today, on the condition their identity be kept a secret, that "a foul odor had filled the elevators and certain other parts of the hospital for days."
Dr. Roderick givens told Mississippi today, hospital leaders said the sewer line broke somewhere underneath the hospital building.
The Greenwood Commonwealth reported mayor Carolyn McAdams described the problem as also involving strong avenue, 6th street, and 8th street.
Dr. Givens told Mississippi today he expects the hospital to be back up and running in a couple of days.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.