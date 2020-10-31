No tricks all treats for Halloween. A cold front quickly shifts east through the region late tonight into early Sunday morning. Behind this front, strong high pressure will quickly build southeast into the Lower Mississippi River valley. This will usher in a rather chilly airmass for the region.
Halloween Forecast 10-31-2020
Karen Williams
