Greenville, MS (38701)

Today

Showers early, then partly cloudy overnight. Much cooler. Low near 35F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%..

Tonight

Showers early, then partly cloudy overnight. Much cooler. Low near 35F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 50%.