Much of our forecast area remains shrouded in clouds. There is a short break between two systems. Most of the showers will remain to the south as the forecast remains dry. For tonight, rain chances return.
Our next major weathermaker will come Sunday as a low-pressure system with an accompanying cold front approaches the region. Periods of rain and perhaps a thunderstorm will be possible for much of the day on Sunday. 1-2 inches of rain can't be ruled out through Sunday evening with higher amounts south of Highway 82. The rain will come to an end Sunday, and sunshine will return on Monday. Be sure to pull out your hat, gloves, and puffer coats as the coldest air of the season comes to the Delta.
