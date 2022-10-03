  • The 21st annual Highway 61 Blues Festival took place Saturday in Downtown Leland. Blues fans heard great music from various musicians and had great food from local vendors and restaurants.

Blues music lovers enjoying some great music at the 21st annual Highway 61 Blues Fest. The festival returned this year after a hiatus due to Covid-19. Fans enjoying the sounds of Libby Rae Watson, John Horton and other musicians. Vendors were on hand providing great food. The all day fest began at 11am in Downtown Leland.

