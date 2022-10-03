Blues music lovers enjoying some great music at the 21st annual Highway 61 Blues Fest. The festival returned this year after a hiatus due to Covid-19. Fans enjoying the sounds of Libby Rae Watson, John Horton and other musicians. Vendors were on hand providing great food. The all day fest began at 11am in Downtown Leland.
enterprise featured popular special report top story
Highway 61 Blues Fest
- The 21st annual Highway 61 Blues Festival took place Saturday in Downtown Leland. Blues fans heard great music from various musicians and had great food from local vendors and restaurants.
Ashley Brewer
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- Pope Francis urges Vladimir Putin to 'stop this spiral of violence and death'
- Kim Kardashian to pay $1.29 million for unlawfully selling cryptocurrency
- Selma Blair faints before a DWTS rehearsal
- Queen Margrethe has not spoken to her family since stripping them of royal titles
- A calculation that could solve — and pay for — the climate crisis
- Vitamin Supplements May Help People With Cystic Fibrosis
- Smart Money Podcast: Fed News, and Choosing a New Bank
- ‘A Friend of the Family’ Cast on B’s Lack of Humanity, Manipulation of the Brobergs & More
Most Popular
Articles
- Mississippi Roads Are Among the Most Dangerous in the Country
- Mississippi Ranks Among the Least Educated States in the Country
- Pirate Paddler makes his way down the Mississippi
- School Test Scores Are Out
- Florida cities in six of best 20 spots for unemployment change
- Mississippi charter school rejections draw ire of public policy groups
- Stay covered under Medicaid, update your information
- Business Owners Sue Greenwood & Mayor
- ‘The Voice’ Blind Auditions: 9 Must-See Performances From Night 3 (VIDEO)
- Trucks Clogging Up Highway 82
Images
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular images.
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.