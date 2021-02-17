Mack-Arthur: We have seen ice. We’ve seen snow, and we’ve seen… well, what we haven’t seen rather is “water”, particularly in Greenville. Some people don’t have water at all. Some people saying that they’re just getting a few drops. Most people are saying that they don’t have any hot water. Was has it been like for you here in Greenville.
Dr. Johnson: As in other citizens…
here in the area, I also haven’t had any hot water. I do have some cold water and it gives me a continuous stream, enough to do what I need to do on a daily basis to get by.
Mack-Arthur: Have you ever seen it since you’ve been in Greenville where you haven’t had water, or your water was reduced like this?
Dr. Johnson: No.
I’ve never had to experience this ever, and sometimes situations happen for us to better prepare ourselves for the next time something comes across. You know, maybe that gives our people, and our leadership, a way to go back to evaluate to see what they need to put into place to help in case this situation happens. You know, see if they need to buy new equipment, more advanced equipment, you know, hire outside help to come in to make sure that what needs to be done just in case this situation happens again.
Mack-Arthur: Dr. Johnson, I’m glad that you spoke on that too, you know, because this is something, that I believe that leadership, can come in and not necessarily change things that deal with nature, because we can’t help that, but there are some things that we can do. Is there anything that you feel that we could have done, in terms of leadership in Greenville, that maybe would have made this a little better, or do you think that everybody done with they could have done.
Dr. Johnson: The only thing that I encourage our leadership is to always be transparent with everything that’s going on here. You don’t have to give minute-by-minute, or hour-by-hour updates, but just be transparent and communicate with your people and let them know what is going on, even if it’s something that they don’t want to hear.
TODAY MARKS THE THIRD DAY THAT MANY CUSTOMERS IN GREENVILLE HAVE BEEN WITHOUT WATER.
