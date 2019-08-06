A story of alleged police brutality... A Mississippi man claims a traffic stop in Water Valley last month wound up in a brutal attack. Logan says he was the victim. His attorneys are holding a justice rally yesterday claiming the man was unarmed during the attack ... but the yalobusha county sheriff lance humphreys denies the accusations. The Delta News Brice Bement has more...
According to the North Mississippi Herald ... Sheriff Humphreys denies these allegations saying Logan attempted to run toward the officers twice. The report also adds that two officers had to seek medical treatment after the arrest. Logan is now charged with resisting arrest ... Possession of a controlled substance and two counts of assault against an officer.
