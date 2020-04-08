25 Inmates Test Positive for Covid-19 in Yazoo

25 inmates and 3 staff members have tested positive for the coronavirus in Yazoo City.
The Federal Prisons Bureau reports 18 inmates and 2 staff tested positive from FCI Yazoo City Low and seven inmates and one staff member tested positive from FCI Yazoo City Medium.
According to the Mississippi state department of health Yazoo City has 32 cases of coronavirus with one death.
It is unclear of the inmates and staff were included in that number.
