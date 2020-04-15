34 Million Dollars Granted to Mississippi Airports

US senators Roger Wicker and Cindy Hyde-Smith announced that more than 34 million dollars with be granted to 73 Mississippi airfields experiencing severe economic disruption due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
The Federal Aviation Administration were funded by the recently enacted Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act.
Just to list some of the airports in the Delta receiving funds:
Greenville Mid Delta will be receiving 69 thousand dollars. Cleveland Municipal, Grenada Municipal, and Indianola Municipal are all receiving 30 thousand dollars each.
For the full list of airports go to hydesmith.senate.gov.
