A woman from Ackerman was arrested for being out in public after testing positive for Covid-19.
Yesterday, Ackerman Police Department responded to a call on Highway 15 that a woman who had tested positive for the Coronavirus was out in public. Quinyelda Clifton Luckett was issued an arrest citation for violation of health department orders with respect to life threatening communicable diseases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.