App to Stay Up to Date with Mississippi Health Information

If you want to stay up to date with the latest information about the coronavirus or other health news, you can download the Mississippi Department of Public Health's app on your iPhone or Android to get the latest information.
The app is free and alerts you of public health emergencies, from disease outbreaks to natural disasters. It includes a checklist of essential supplies, locations of shelters, and more.
