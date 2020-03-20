Arrest Made in Connection to Shooting in Grenada

An arrest has been made in connection to a murder in Grenada.
Grenada Police Department report 26-year old Ayana George has been charged with murder in connection to the shooting death of 29-year old Quentin Williams..
Williams was shot Friday, March 13th on Gayosa Street in Grenada. When police responded to the seen, they found Williams shot in the street. Williams was transported to UMMC in Grenada before being flown to a hospital in Jackson. Williams died the next day.
