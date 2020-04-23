Blues Singer Bobby Rush Recovering from Covid-19 Symptoms

Blues singer, Bobby Rush announces his recovery from symptoms similar to Covid-19.
Rush made the announcement on his Facebook page thanking friends and fans for all the prayers and wishing him well. He said that he got the "green light" from his doctor and he's good to go.
Rush fell sick a few weeks back after a performance in Nashville. He reported a dry cough, fever, and so sick he could not stand up. When taken to the emergency room, his Covid-19 test came back inconclusive. Rush self quarantined and now is reports he's "feeling up and well".
Rush ended his statement urging people to stay in and continue to sanitize.
