Boil Water Notice In Effect for Areas in Grenada County

A boil water notice is in effect for areas of Grenada County.
The Mississippi State Department of Health released information that Gore Springs and Holcomb areas are under a boil water notice.
While under a boil water notice you are urged to take these precautionary measures:
Do not drink tap water or use ice made from tap water.
If you cook with tap water, be sure to boil for at least one minute.
Using the dishwasher is not recommended.
Wash dishes with boiled water or water disinfected with bleach.
Lastly brush your teeth with bottled or boiled water.
For more information visit www.msdh.ms.gov.
