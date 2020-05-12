City of Greenville Hosts Face Mask Giveaway

The city of Greenville is helping citizens stay safe during the pandemic by giving away free masks.
Greenville Mayor Errick Simmons with the mayor's health council handed out masks this morning outside city hall from 8 a.m. to 10 a.m.
This is just one of the first drive- thru face mask giveaways the city plans on hosting.
The giveaway is intended to assist those in need of face coverings, but have a difficult time finding them. Supplies were offered to everyone on first come first serve basis and are limited to one face mask per person.
The masks were provided from the state health department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.