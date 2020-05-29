City of Greenwood Cancels Stars and Stripes Event

The City of Greenwood has decided to cancel their annual stars and stripes event this year.
In a press release Mayor Carolyn McAdams says that this is due to the large number of restrictions surrounding Covid-19.
Mayor McAdams reminds everyone to stay safe and protect themselves and others during this time.
She went on to say be prepared for stars and stripes 2021.
