City of Grenada Enforces Curfew

And the city of Grenada is also enforcing their own curfew.
The Grenada Star reports the Grenada City Council decided unanimously to enforce a curfew tomorrow. The curfew requires all teenagers to be off the streets by 10 p.m. Curfew for adults 18 years and older starts at 11 p.m.
The penalty for those violating the curfew is a fine from one hundred to 3 hundred dollars and/or possibly up to 90 days in jail.
All nightclubs are closed and gatherings of 10 or more people are prohibited.
