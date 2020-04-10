Clarksdale City Employees Receive Hazard Pay Raise

Clarksdale employees are getting pay raises.
Clarksdale Mayor Chuck Espy and the city board voted unanimously to approve hazard pay to city employees. 147 city employees will receive pay raises to help out during the Covid-19 crisis.
Espy said every city worker including firefighters, police officers, and public works employees, will be receiving hazard pay for 30 days.
The MSDH reports 35 Covid-19 cases in Coahoma County.
