With the covid-19 pandemic, health care workers have been getting acknowledged for becoming real world superheros. One local doctor put his life on the line after he became a patient himself. A man with no pre-existing conditions became hospitalized for months due to covid-19.
Doctors thought Cleveland Doctor Michael Montesi wouldn't make it.
"My lung disease was so bad they really gave me a very low chance of survival," Dr. Montesi said.
Dr. Michael Montesi put his life on the line helping patients in the ICU. Doing every precaution recommended by the CDC, until he caught covid-19 and became a patient himself for months due to the illness hitting his lungs.
"At the time when our covid load started really increasing, we were doing everything. We were doing the N95, the eye shields, the face guards, the head covers, the gowns, sheet covers, I mean everything. So we were doing pretty much everything that we know to do, but as a health care provider, you still have to take care of sick patients," Dr. Montesi said.
Dr. Montesi says he was healthy, with no underlying health conditions, and what started as a small fever, slowly hospitalized him, causing a lung disease, and essentially putting him in a coma.
"If you look at the numbers in my age group, from 50 to age 64, there's less than a 1% mortality rate. And so the question is what puts me in that 1 percent," Dr. Montesi said.
Montesi saying he still is trying to figure that out, but what breaks his heart is knowing his family was not even allowed to be in the same room as him; as they sat outside, worrying if he will even make it.
"But basically they could sit outside the door. One of my daughters told me the only thing she could see was the side of my face and my feet. You know, which is to me, it was pretty heartbreaking to know that they sat there. So it's pretty heartbreaking to know they sat there and essentially watched me for 3 1/2 weeks, not knowing if I was going to live or die," Dr. Montesi said.
Dr. Montesi still has a long way to go. After being paralyzed he still is trying to regain movement while still continuing breathing treatments, but for heading back to the hospital to help others, that's still a long way away.
