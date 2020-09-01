Covid-19 Testing Available in Grenada

Residents in Grenada can be tested for Covid-19 on Wednesday.
The University of Mississippi Medical Center and the Mississippi State Department of Health are hosting a one day drive through testing site at Lewis Johnson Senior Citizens Complex from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. tomorrow.
Anyone who is experiencing Covid-19 symptoms including cough, fever, shortness of breath, or has known or had potential exposure to someone confirmed with the virus may set up an appointment to get tested.
Those being tested will not exit their vehicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.