Covid-19 Testing for School Employees in Washington County

The Mississippi State Department of Health will be hosting a drive through Covid-19 testing sites for Mississippi teachers and staff in various county health departments over the next few weeks.
Any K-12 teacher, staff, or administrator can be tested for free at the county health department.
Today's location is Washington County Health Department located at 1633 Hospital Street in Greenville. Testing hours are from noon to 7:00 p.m. No appointment is necessary.
