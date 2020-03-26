Current Confirmed Coronavirus Cases in the Delta

Here in the Mississippi Delta, Coahoma County reports 11 confirmed cases, while Leflore County reports 13. Holmes County now with 7 cases, one death.
Washington County has 5. Bolivar County reporting four cases.
Sunflower and Yazoo each have three cases. Grenada and Tallahatchie have two cases each, and Humphrey's County reports one.
