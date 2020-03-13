Delta State University Extends Spring Break for Covid - 19 Precautions

Delta State University will also be extending spring break through March 22nd.
Classes will resume Monday, March 23rd. All classes will be taught in an online format until further notice.. Faculty are required to work Monday, March 16. Staff employees will continue with the current, regular work schedule.
