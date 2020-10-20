October is breast cancer awareness month, and one local hospital wants to urge women in the Delta to get checked. Radiation Oncologist, Doctor Roderick Givens with the Greenwood Leflore Hospital about how a newly received grant will help treat breast cancer.
top story
Doctor at Greenwood Leflore Hospital Talks Breast Cancer Treatment
Tags
Brice Bement
Anchor/Producer/MMJ
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Latest News
- How Arizona Wildcats WR Jamarye Joiner turned pain into gain during challenging offseason
- While other defenses deploy fast linebackers, Packers look to catch up
- Turnover trouble continues for Cowboys
- Badgers football: Led by quarterback Brandon Peters, Illinois has plenty of experience on offense
- Mark Edwards: Top 10 UT-UA games? We've got Mount Cody, Snake's foibles, and Bear's broken leg
- Moos on radio: Husker track and field teams pause workouts after several positive tests
- Shawn Mendes: Camila Cabello inspires all my songs
- Melissa Benoist loves being a parent
Most Popular
Articles
- Two Mississippi Inmates Declared Dead
- Man Wanted, Considered Armed and Dangerous
- Amber Alert Canceled For Missing Kids
- Grenada Authorities Investigate Stabbing
- Julie Walters' cancer diagnosis was 'huge relief'
- Memorial Services for Bill Johnson
- Leland School District Gets New Devices For Virtual Learning
- Campaign Rally at Stein Mart Square
- Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith Visits the Delta
- Carroll County Mansion will host ghost tour
Images
Videos
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
-
Oct 20
-
Oct 21
-
Oct 21
-
Oct 22
-
Oct 22
-
Oct 23
-
Oct 23
-
Oct 24
-
Oct 24
-
Oct 24
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.