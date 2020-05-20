The Mississippi State Department of Health reports its first pediatric flu death since 2018.
The child was from central Mississippi and did not test positive for Covid-19.
MSDH state health officer, Doctor Thomas Dobbs released a statement about the death.
"We've recently been focused on Covid-19, but this sadly reminds us that an annual flu vaccine is important for anyone ages 6 months and older," Doctor Dobbs said.
