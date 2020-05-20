The MSDH also reports its first case of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in children.
The case was in a child in central Mississippi who tested positive for Covid-19 and has been discharged from the hospital. MSDH is also investigating other suspected cases.
Mis-c in an inflammatory illness found in children under 18 years of age and may be associated with previous Covid-19 infection. The illness is rare and not contagious.
For more information on the latest Covid-19 guidance and case updates visit the MSDH website at healthyms.com/covid-19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.