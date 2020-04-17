Four Mississippi Inmates Test Positive for Covid-19

Four inmates have tested positive for Covid-19.
The Mississippi Department of Corrections reports a total of 20 inmates have been tested. An inmate from Parchman Penitentiary who tested positive for Coronavirus died earlier this week. Authorities say it is undetermined if the inmate died from Covid-19. The inmate's name has not yet been released.
Of the three new inmates who tested positive for Coronavirus. One is housed at MSP and the other two are housed at a regional correctional facility.
Interim commissioner Tommy Taylor says inmates have been issued masks and staff are required to wear masks and gloves as well as be screened daily.
The department is extending restrictions on who comes in, which means limiting visitors, and suspending and limiting transfers.
