Four New Deaths from Covid-19 in Mississippi

Mississippi State Department of Health reports four new deaths from Covid - 19, bringing the total to five deaths in the state.
Health officials first report a death here in the Delta. A male from Holmes County between 60-and-65 years old with underlying health conditions died while hospitalized.
State health officials also report a third death yesterday afternoon from complications of coronavirus. In this case, a male 60-to-70 years of age from Webster County also died while hospitalized.
And two more deaths were reported last night. A male from Wilkinson County between the ages of 85-to-90 years old, with underlying conditions, died while hospitalized.
Officials report the fifth death was a female between the ages of 75-to-80 from Tunica County, she died in a long term care facility.
There are currently 377 confirmed cases in the state.
