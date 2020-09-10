Free Covid-19 Testing in Yazoo and Carroll Counties

Free Covid-19 testing will be available tomorrow, September 10 from 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. in Yazoo and Carroll Counties.
In Yazoo City, the testing will be held at the Wardell Leach Sports Complex. In Carroll County, it will be held at 504 Mulberry Street in Vaiden.
Testing is open to all Mississippians by appointment only. Before visiting the testing site, you must first be screened by a UMMC clinician. This can be done by calling 601-496-7200, available from 8:00 a.m to 5:00 p.mm Monday through Saturday or by filling out a screening online.
Teachers and school staff may call ahead and will be given an appointment.
The University of Mississippi Medical Venter's website has a full list of testing site available throughout Mississippi.
For more information go to www.umc.edu.
