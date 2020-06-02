Free Face Mask Giveaway in Greenville

A mask giveaway is happening in Greenville tomorrow, June 3rd.
Mayor Simmons along with the Mayor's Health Council and the Vessels of Mercy Health Team partnered to give away free face masks. The giveaway is in an effort to assist those in need of face coverings due to residents being unable to find them because of high demand.
These supplies are offered to all comers and there will be a limit of one face mask per person. Again, the giveaway will be held tomorrow, June 3, at the Washington County Courthouse at 900 Washington Avenue in Greenville. The giveaway will begin at 8 a.m. until 10:00 a.m. or while supplies last.
This event is supported by the Mississippi Department of Health and the Mississippi Delta Health collaborative. For more information or to donate masks to give to those in need please contact Ms. Remelda Lewis at 662-347-2205.
Wearing a mask does not replace or act as an alternative to social distancing, hand washing, and following all state, federal, and CDC guidelines.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.