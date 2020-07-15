Governor Reeves Announces Covid-19 Emergency Relief Program

Governor Tate Reeves announces a covid-19 emergency relief program on Facebook Live yesterday.
The program will allocate 70 million dollars of cares act money to help assist Mississippi communities in need of help due to covid-19 expenses.
State Health Officer, Doctor Thomas Dobbs, says there's about 41 cases total from the state capitol, which includes lawmakers and staff. Two of the cases require hospitalization.
