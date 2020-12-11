Governor Reeves Executive Order Takes Effect Today

As hospitalizations continue to rise in the magnolia state, Governor Tate Reeves issues a new executive order now in effect.
Governor Reeves is now requiring 61 counties to be under a mask mandate. Counties in the Delta under the mask mandate include Bolivar, Carroll, Coahoma, Grenada, Holmes, Leflore, Washington, and Yazoo counties.
The new order also places a limitation on social gatherings, with no more than 10 people indoors. No more than 50 people outdoors.
Face masks are required inside all businesses and public schools. Lastly, based on whichever is less, no more than 4 spectators per student or 250 ticketed spectators, are allowed at indoor sports venues for grades K - 12.
The mandate started at 5 p-m today and expires January 15th.
