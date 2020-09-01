Governor Reeves Extends Statewide Mask Mandate

Governor Tate Reeves hosted a press conference on Facebook live discussing the decline in Covid-19 cases in Mississippi.
Reeves announced he's extending his executive order two more weeks, meaning there will be 25% capacity of spectators at sports games and the statewide mask mandate is still in effect.
Reeves went on to say with Labor Day coming up, these next 10 days are critical.
"So the next 10 days are critical. The next 10 days are critical because we have an opportunity to really shoot the numbers down," Reeves said.
State Epidemiologist Dr. Paul Byers attended the press conference as well.
"I'm real pleased with the work and the collaboration that we've had both with the k-12 schools and with the colleges and universities, and we hope to continue that good relationship," Dr. Paul Byers.
Last week more than 3,500 students were in quarantine due to cases among teachers and students.
