Governor Tate Reeves Adds 10 Counties to Mask Mandate

Governor Tate Reeves has extended his mask mandate order as well as the safe return order.
On Sunday, Governor Tate Reeves signed two executive orders, Order 1508 and Order 1509. One extends the safe return order and one adds 10 new counties to the mask mandate order.
The mask mandate requires masks while in public gatherings or shopping. It also restricts how many people can gather socially, with a maximum of 10 indoors, 20 outdoors.
The thirteen counties who already have the order will continue wearing masks. These counties include Claiborne, DeSoto, Grenada, Harrison, Hinds, Jackson, Jefferson, Madison, Quitman, Rankin, Sunflower, Washington, and Wayne counties.
Ten new counties include Bolivar, Covington, Forrest, Humphreys, Panola, Sharkey, Simpson, Tallahatchie, Tate, and Walthall counties.
This new order is in place until Monday, August 3rd at 8 a.m.
