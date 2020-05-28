Governor Tate Reeves Announces "Safe Return" Order for June

Governor Tate Reeves announces in a press conference yesterday that the Safer at Home order will expire June first and be replaced by a Safe Return order.
The safe return order will allow all businesses to open, but will have to follow strict health rules and continue safety guidelines in place.
Gatherings have two rules. The first rule is if social distancing is possible, you can cluster in groups that are in contact together in a socially distant way and have indoor gatherings of 50 and outdoor gatherings of up to 100. Reeves gave the example of a baseball tournament with coaches and spectators socially distant, but having up to 100 people around the field.
And the second rule, when social distancing is not possible, indoor gatherings are limited to groups of 20 and outdoor gatherings are limited to groups of 50 people.
Health care procedures are allowed as long as the hospital reserves 25% of space for Covid-19 patients. Reeves went on to say that while the state is opening up, the risk is still out there.
"I want everyone watching to please listen closely. This does not mean the threat is gone. Covid-19 is a deadly enemy that is still in our midst. We live in a dangerous time and it is up to all of us to protect ourselves and to protect our loved ones," Reeves said.
Reeves advises the vulnerable population, such as those with pre-existing conditions or over 65 years old or older, to stay home as often as possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.