Governor Tate Reeves Not Likely to Extend Shelter in Place Order

Yesterday in a press conference, Governor Tate Reeves says it is not likely he will extend the shelter in place order.
Instead, residents may see restrictions loosen similar to this week's extension.
"We were slower than most intentionally and i would argue correctly so in putting the shelter-in-place order in effect," Governor Tate Reeves said. "We put measures throughout that process which eased us into it. And I think you will see over the next 2 to 3 to 4 weeks are measures that will incrementally get us out of it."
Reeves gave the example that restaurants may see fewer people or remove every other table. No decision yet from the governor.
