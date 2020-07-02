Governor Tate Reeves Pauses Mississippi Reopening

With coronavirus cases in Mississippi on the rise, Governor Tate Reeves announces a pause in the re-opening process.
Governor Tate Reeves took to Facebook yesterday to announce the state will not be ready to fully reopen.
"The plan had been to fully reopen by July 1st. That's not happening. Our re-opening is paused and we're considering what we need to do going forward. That was not an easy call," Governor Tate Reeves said.
He went on to say that things are getting worse, not better.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.