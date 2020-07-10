Governor Tate Reeves Tightens Order on 13 Mississippi Counties

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves announces a restricted order on thirteen counties.
Governor Reeves went on Facebook live to discuss the tightened order, saying he is implementing the new restrictions in counties where there has been a spike in cases. This includes Hinds, Desoto, Madison, Harrison, Rankin, Jackson, Washington, Sunflower, Grenada, Claiborne, Jefferson, Wayne, and Quitman counties.
The tightened order says no more than 10 people can gather indoors and no more than 20 outdoors, and citizens must wear masks when shopping or in a public environment. Reeves saying this will only work if Mississippians cooperate.
"To my fellow Mississippians, please take this as an alarm. Our numbers are getting worse. We need your cooperation. I know that know orders will be effective if we do not have the participation of our people," Governor Reeves said.
Governor Reeves went on to say this does not apply to churches, but he trusts them to follow the protocols. The rules for restaurants, bars, or casinos should continue to stay in effect.
Currently, he does not believe to delay school openings.
