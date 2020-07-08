GPSD Asks Parents to Fill Out Survey about Upcoming School Year

The Greenville Public School District is asking parents to fill out a survey for the upcoming school year. The survey deadline is July 10th. GPSD is asking parents to fill out the survey so they can create the best, and safest plan when reopening August 5th.
Parents can log onto the district's website www.gvillepublicschooldistrict.com to fill out the survey.
