Greenville Official on the Road to Recovery

A Greenville official who suffered a stroke is out of the ICU.
Greenville City Councilman Bill Boykin suffered a stroke last week. After undergoing various treatments he has been moved to a room.
He received preliminary treatment at Delta Regional Medical Venter, before being flown to Saint Dominic's in Jackson.
Boykin serves as councilman for Ward Three in Greenville.
