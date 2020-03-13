Greenville Public School District Cancels School due to Covid - 19

With the first case of Covid-19 in Mississippi, the Greenville Public Schools District will also be canceling school for students only on Monday, March 16.
All school and district staff are supposed to report to their school or office at the regularly scheduled times to plan and prepare for student arrival.
The students and staff should report back to school Tuesday, March 17 per the regular schedule.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.