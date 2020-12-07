Greenville Water Department Temporarily Closed due to Covid-19 Case

The Water Department in Greenville will be closed until noon today, December 7. The mayor's office was informed a Water Department employee tested positive for Covid-19 Sunday, December 6.
For the safety and best interest of the public, the mayor's office decided to temporarily close the Water Department until noon, December 7 for deep cleaning, sanitizing, and testing of departmental employees.
Again, the Water Department will reopen at noon today, December 7.
