Greenwood and Leflore Officials Working for Covid-19 Aid

Greenwood and Leflore officials are working to get aid to help with the covid-19 pandemic.
The Greenwood Commonwealth reports the city expects to receive more than $350,000 from the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency's Covid-19 Emergency Relief Program.
The state will allocate around 70 million dollars in federal CARES Act relief funds through MEMA.
Greenwood Mayor Carolyn McAdams says the city has used about 100 thousand on covid-19 response efforts.
